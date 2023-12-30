Gulmarg, other destinations gear up for tourist influx on new year

Srinagar: Gulmarg, the world famous tourist resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, is poised to welcome a large number of visitors in the coming months, particularly during the upcoming New Year festivities.

In anticipation of the bustling winter tourist season, the Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA), in collaboration with various administrative bodies and stakeholders in the tourism sector, is gearing up to ensure a successful and massive influx of visitors.

People flock to Gulmarg during the peak winter months, and the administration is fully prepared to extend a warm welcome by providing all necessary facilities.

Known for its breathtaking vistas during snowfall and the enchanting lupine flower season, which typically spans from mid-June to the end of July, Gulmarg stands out as one of the most incredible tourist destinations.

The allure of Gulmarg is further heightened by the availability of snowfall and a plethora of adventure activities, including skiing, snow skating, snow cycling, and the Khelo India event organised by the J&K Sports Council, Youth Sports and Services, and the Department of Tourism.

In preparation for the expected surge in visitors, hoteliers have received comprehensive guidelines from administrators, ensuring well-furnished accommodations, reliable electricity heating, continuous hot water supply, and the provision of quality food at their establishments.

On New Year eve, the department would hold laser sound and light shows apart from the musical night at Gulmarg.

Apart from the department, the hoteliers too have made special arrangements of gala dinners and musical nights for the tourists in Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

At Pahalgam, Kashmiri singers, Ishfaq Kawa, IBM Band, Rasik and Kohinoor band will perform at Pahalgam club on December 31 to mark the beginning of new year.

The spotlight of the show will be the IBM- Irfan, Bilal and Mehmeet, who have been touring the world to promote Kashmir music.

At Sonmarg, which will remain through for tourists this winter, the celebration of New Year has also been planned by the tourism department.

In addition to live music, ice skating is scheduled to captivate both tourists and locals visiting the destination.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print