Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI, Promotes Anand Jain, Nitish Kumar And Chayya Sharma As ADGPs

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has promoted Anand Jain and Chayya Sharma as ADGPs and besides Amit Kumar as Inspectors General. The Ministry has on the other hand promoted Rayees Mohammad Bhat alongside 31 others as DIGs.

“In pursuance to the recommendations of the Screening Committee in its meeting held on 20.12.2023, Ms Chhaya Sharma, IPS (AGMUT: 1999), Shri Anand Jain, IPS (AGMUT: 1999) and Shri Nitish Kumar, IPS (AGMUT: 1999), currently posted in the cadre, are hereby promoted to the ADGP Grade (LEVEL 15 in the Pay Matrix) w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later”, reads an order.

“This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority”, reads the order.

In a separate order, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, as per GNS, promoted eight IPS officers to the rank of Inspector General.

Among the promoted IGs include; Vikramjit Singh, Dumbere Milind Mahadeo, A.V Deshpande, Neichungnunga, and four others including Amit Kumar, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Pushpendra Kumar and Jatin Narwal as Proforma Promotion.

The MHA in another order promoted 32 IPS officers to the rank of DIGs.

Among those promoted to DIGs include; Shakti Kumar Pathak, IPS (AGMUT: 2009) – with effect from the date of assumption of charge; Dr. Mohd. Haseeb Mughal, IPS (AGMUT: 2009) – with effect from the date of assumption of charge; Javid Ahmed Koul, IPS (AGMUT: 2009) – with effect from the date of assumption of charge; Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, IPS (AGMUT: 2009) – with effect from the date of assumption of charge; Shahid Mehraj Rather, IPS (AGMUT: 2009) – with effect from the date of assumption of charge; Rayees Mohammad Bhat, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Shweta Chauhan, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Amit Sharma, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Sagar Singh Kalsi, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Rajendra Prasad Meena, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Patil Shridhar Daulu, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Esha Pandey, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Brijendra Kumar Yadav, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Chandan Chowdhaiy, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Rajiv Ranjan Singh, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Sanjay Bhatia, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Satya Vir Katara, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Dinesh Kumar Gupta, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Varsha Sharma, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Rajender Singh Sagar, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Rakesh Kumar, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Dr Ajeet Singh, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Altaf Ahmed Khan, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Haseeb-ur-Rehman, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01-01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Vikas Gupta, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Abdul Qayoom, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Nisha Nathyal, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later; Javid Iqbal Matoo, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of IPS (AGMUT: 2010) – w.e.f. 01.01.2024 or with effect from the date of assumption of charge, whichever is later.

Further, the IPS officers of AGMUT cadre, currently posted on Central Deputation, are hereby granted Proforma Promotion to the DIGP Grade (LEVEL 13A in the Pay Matrix) w.e.f. 01.01.2024 and on the actual basis with effect from the date of assumption of charge of their immediate juniors in the cadre. The officers include; Benita Mary Jaiker, IPS (AGMUT: 2010); Dr. Eish Singhal, IPS (AGMUT: 2010); Rajiv Omprakash Pande, IPS (AGMUT: 2010) and Santosh Kumar Meena, IPS (AGMUT: 2010).

