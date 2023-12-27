CAA is the law of the land, no one can stop it: Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that no one can stop the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as it is the law of the land and accused the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, of misleading people on the issue.

Addressing a closed-door meeting of the state BJP’s social media and IT wing members at the National Library here on Tuesday, Shah said it is the party’s commitment to implement the CAA.

Shah expressed confidence that the party will bag more than 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats from the state. In the 2019 polls, the saffron camp had secured 18 seats.

