India, Russia ink pacts on construction of future power generating units of Kudankulam nuclear plant

Moscow:In a major boost to their time-tested partnership, India and Russia on Tuesday signed some “very important” agreements related to the construction of the future power-generating units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to Russia, made the announcement after his “comprehensive and productive” meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov on the bilateral economic cooperation during which they witnessed signing of agreements on nuclear power and in areas of medicines, pharmaceutical substances and medical devices.

“Today, in my presence and that of Deputy Prime Minister Manturov, we signed some very important agreements pertaining to the future units of the Kudankulam nuclear project,” he said while addressing the Indian diaspora here.

