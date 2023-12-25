Rohit’s men gear up to end 31-year wait for series win in SA

Centurion: He endured the heartbreak of a lifetime 36 evenings back but Rohit Sharma will give his all to erase the memories of a World Cup final defeat as he trains his eyes on ending India’s 31-year wait for a Test series win on South African soil.

The two-match Test rubber, starting here on the Boxing Day, will be India’s ninth away series in the Rainbow Nation since 1992, and captain Rohit will have an onerous task of traversing a difficult terrain in order to conquer what has always been dubbed the team’s ‘final frontier’.

However, for the action to start at Supersport Park, the heavy rains predicted on the first two days need to subside.

