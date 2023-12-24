LG In Mumbai, Pays Tributes To Swami Shraddhanand

Mumbai: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the Swami Shraddhanand on his Punyatithi.
Addressing a commemorative event organized by Arya Samaj, Matunga at Mumbai, the Lt Governor remembered the remarkable contributions of Swami Shraddhanand in freedom struggle, social equality & justice and uniting all sections of society for nation building.
“Swami Shraddhanandji was dedicated to the ideals of peace, right conduct, self-reliance and strengthened the bonds of brotherhood in the society. His vision of new and developed India is being realised by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor highlighted the lifelong campaigns of Swami Shraddhanand to promote Vedic values and to empower women through education.
He called upon the people, especially the youth to rededicate themselves to the ideals of Swami Shraddhanand and work for the welfare of the society and the nation.
The Lt Governor also interacted with the people from Jammu Kashmir living in Mumbai who were special invitees on the occasion.
