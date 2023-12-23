Vehicle Allegedly Linked to Militancy Case Seized in Bandipora

SRINAGAR: A Maruti Swift with registration number JK15B/0992, identified in connection with a militancy-related case, has been seized by the Bandipora police, Bandipora Police said in a post on X.

“Bandipora Police seized a Maruti Swift bearing Reg No JK15B /0992 involved in Case FIR No.103/2023 U/s of UA(P) & Exp Sub Act of PS Bandipora. The said vehicle was seized as “proceeds of terrorism” under UA(P),” the post read.

The seizure was executed following the receipt of a confirmation order from the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

