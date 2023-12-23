SKUAST-K holds national conference on ‘Mathematics for All’

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Friday held a daylong national conference on ‘Mathematics For All’ to commemorate National Mathematics Day.

National Mathematics Day is held every year to celebrate the Birth Anniversary of the great mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

The commemoration was organised by the SKUAST-K’s Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura, to popularise the use of mathematics in everyday life, research and sensitize the public as to how mathematics helps in shaping and framing policies. Dr Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Head, Division of Agri Economics & Statistics, was the organiser of the conference.

Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, Prof Raihana Habib Kant, who was the chief guest on the occasion, discussed the application of mathematics in agriculture as well as in daily life to create interest towards mathematics among students working in different fields.

In the first technical session, there were four guest speakers. Prof Aquil Ahmad, chairman, Department of Statistics, AMU, Aligarh presented keynote address. Prof Rashmi Bhardwaj in her speech discussed in detail about the latest developments in mathematics. Dr GA Qureshi, former DDG in his address as special guest discussed the life and contribution of great mathematician Ramanujan. Prof Bashir Ahmad Ganai, Director North Campus, University of Kashmir in his speech as guest of honour discussed the application of mathematical tools in biology.

More than 150 students, researchers, and teachers participated across the country and 20 scholars presented their papers via oral/poster form.

