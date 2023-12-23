French President Macron will be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations: MEA

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations here on January 26, making him the sixth leader from his country to grace the prestigious annual event.

Hours after the announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Macron said on X: “Thank you for your invitation, my dear friend @NarendraModi. India, on your Republic Day, I’ll be here to celebrate with you!” In his response, Modi said on the microblogging platform: “My Dear Friend President @EmmanuelMacron, we eagerly look forward to receiving you as the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day. We will also celebrate India-France strategic partnership and shared belief in democratic values. Bientot!” The MEA said Macron will be visiting India at Modi’s invitation.

India had invited US President Joe Biden to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations but he expressed his inability to travel to the country in January.

