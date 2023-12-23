Dir Agri inaugurates awareness prog on promotion of niche crops

Srinagar: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal on Friday inaugurated one-day awareness cum training programme on ‘Promotion of Niche Crops in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir’ under holistic agriculture development program at Agriculture Complex Lalmandi, here.
The programme was organised by an advanced research station for saffron and seed spices, SKUAST- Kashmir in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Farmer welfare Kashmir.
In his inaugural address, Director Agriculture highlighted the importance of promotion of niche crops like saffron, kala zeera and mushkbudjii.
He said that under HADP special attention has been given in this direction and many interventions are on for the promotion and development of niche crops like saffron. He said that our niche crops had a vast potential in terms of economic growth and sustainability.
Iqbal impressed upon the participants to organise more such programs in coming times so that more and more young educated farmers could be made aware of the economic potential of niche crops.
The programme was attended by senior scientist Research station seed and spices Dusso Pampore Dr. Bashir Ahmad Allaie, Nodal Officer ZBNF Sheikh Imran and other stakeholders.
