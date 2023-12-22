Thankful for invites: Congress on Ram temple consecration ceremony invitations

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday did not divulge its stand on whether top party leaders would attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, even as it said it was thankful for the invitations.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have received invitations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22.

Sources said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent the invitations to them.

