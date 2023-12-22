Samba: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Mahal Shah Panchayat, Samba, on Monday.

He also laid the foundation stone for 50-bedded Ayush integrated hospital at Ghagwal. The Hospital will provide Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathic healthcare facilities to the people.

Addressing a public gathering, the Lt Governor said the enthusiasm of all sections of society towards Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is also a symbol of Aspirational Jammu Kashmir which has complete faith in responsiveness of the government to mitigate all the challenges.

“Common man is in the forefront of the collective effort, targeting 100% saturation in every flagship scheme and charting new pathways for Viksit Bharat. I believe Participatory governance can reduce disparities and change the fate of every village and locality, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor shared the efforts of UT Administration to promote inclusive development and to remove developmental imbalances in Jammu Kashmir.

In the last four years, collective efforts of Administration, elected representatives and the people have enabled better education facilities, better health facilities, cleanliness in villages, better road and communication connectivity in rural areas to realize economic development and bridge the rural-urban gap, he said.

Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are committed to safeguard the rights of weaker section of society and ensure that the benefits of the development reach every household, the Lt Governor said.

“100% saturation of all schemes, fulfilment of basic needs of every family, improved standard of living of all citizens will enhance the inherent potential of the society, productivity and propel employment generation and prosperity,” he said.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the PRI members, political leaders, youth and officials of district administration to discharge their responsibility towards the society and ensure that no beneficiary is left behind.

On the occasion, the beneficiaries of flagship schemes shared their experience.

The Lt Governor visited the stalls put up by government departments, and handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries under various schemes. He felicitated the women achievers, and PRI members for their contribution to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Jal Jeevan Mission.‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat’ pledge was also administered to the people.

Keshav Dutt Sharma, Chairman, District Development Council Samba; Sh Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Sh Shakti Pathak, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range; Sh Abhishek Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Samba and Sh Jagdish Raj Bhatti, Sarpanch Mahal Shah Panchayat were present.

Chander Prakash Ganga, former Minister, PRI members and senior officials of Police and UT Administration were also present on the occasion.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print