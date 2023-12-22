Dulloo for better coordination among farmers, Agri Department

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo Thursday inaugurated a Divisional Level Mega Kisan Mela organized by the Agriculture & Farm Welfare Department under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme(HADP) here at Agriculture Complex Lal Mandi.

Vice Chancellor SKUAST, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, other senior Officers and large number of progressive farmers and Agri Entrepreneurs were present in the mega event.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary highlighted the significance of HADP for the overall development of Agriculture and allied sectors in J&K. He said that the 29 projects being implemented under HADP will prove a game changer for Agriculture economic growth and ecosystem.

Chief Secretary said that the HADP initiative is a major step towards creating a sustainable and profitable Agricultural ecosystem. He said the programme aims to empower farmers with knowledge and tools that can help them enhance their productivity and profitability while also contributing to the overall growth of the Agriculture sector.

Atal Dulloo further said that the programme also provides a platform to the farmers to interact with experts from the Agricultural and allied Departments and seek their advice on various aspects of farming, besides enhancing agricultural productivity, improve livelihoods, and contribute to the overall economic growth.

Chief Secretary called for better coordination among farmers, Agriculture Department and SKUAST in order to identify the requirements of the farmers so that innovative measures are taken to ensure sustainable agriculture ecosystem besides improving socio-economic conditions of the farmers.

Atal Dulloo urged the farmers, particularly the educated youth to come forward and take maximum benefits from the schemes under HADP to enhance the production and increase income under the Agriculture sector.

While appreciating the efforts of the Officers of Agriculture and allied Departments for achieving targets under HADP, Chief Secretary stressed them to work in close coordination and reach out to the farmers of far-flung areas and make them aware about the latest farm technologies in the Agriculture sector.

VC SKUAST, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Director Agriculture Kashmir also spoke on the occasion and expressed their views regarding initiatives of the Government for development of the Agriculture sector.

During the Kisan Mela, Atal Dulloo handed over sanction letters to the farmers of all 10 Districts of Kashmir valley under HADP and other centrally sponsored schemes.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary also e-inaugurated various projects under HADP worth Rs 3.47 crore including Hi-Tech Polyhouse Aripath (Vegetable Garden) established under HADP at Aripath Anantnag, Medicinal & Aromatic Germplasm Centre Project MAP established under HADP at Sirhama Anantnag, Medicinal & Aromatic Germplasm Centre Project MAP established under HADP at Sultan Dhaki Uri and Trikanjan Boniyar Baramulla.

He also e-inaugurated Deep Bore wells established under RAD HADP in District Anantnag, and Semi Hi-Tech Polyhouse established under HADP in District Pulwama.

Earlier, Atal Dulloo inspected stalls showcasing a variety of products and technologies developed in the field of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Agro-forestry, Agri-Engineering, and other related fields.

He also took stock of the stalls displaying and highlighting various farmers’ welfare schemes and programs, besides the exhibition demonstrated by the other stakeholders dealing with agriculture inputs, farm machinery, and organic products installed during the event.

Chief Secretary also handed over keys of a Tractors to the farmers under Centrally Sponsored Scheme, Sub Mission Agriculture Mechanization (SMAM). He also released a Training Manual on Scientific Beekeeping on the occasion.

