In J&K, red tape replaced with red carpet for industries: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Jammu Kashmir Food Processing and Wellness Conclave in Jammu, today.

On the occasion, J&K SICOP and Apollo Hospital exchanged land deed for setting up of Apollo Hospital in the region.

The Lt Governor welcomed the industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders from hospitality, wellness & food processing sectors to explore investment opportunities and foster collaboration during the two-day conclave, organized by J&K Trade Promotion Ogranization.

He said the Exchange of land deed with Apollo Hospital today will pave the way for one of the biggest players in health sector to formally start the ground work in the Union Territory. It will boost healthcare system and enhance opportunities for employment, self-employment and entrepreneurship, he added.

The Lt Governor highlighted the key initiatives of the administration to facilitate industrial growth and transform J&K into fastest growing and most preferred investment destination.

“Jammu Kashmir is on a mission to accelerate all-round development. The captivating meadows, verdant land, serene lakes, green mountains, the clean environment and eternal scenery offers incredible destinations for all kinds of travelers and attractive opportunity for investors,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the two-day conclave is a testimony to the commitment of the UT Administration to showcase the strength and potential of Jammu Kashmir in diverse sectors.

J&K ranks first in the production of Apple, Walnut, Almond and Saffron. It is known as fruit bowl of India. The immense potential in food processing sector will be able to reduce wastage, transform the fortune of fruit growers and become one of the key drivers of economic growth, he added.

“In J&K, red tape has been replaced with red carpet for industries. We are offering opportunities in various fields of food processing, vegetables, bakery production and nutraceuticals. GI certification will help investors to create global brands and create international standards of food safety and quality,” the Lt Governor said.

At the conclave, the Lt Governor also shared the unprecedented growth recorded in tourism sector over the last few years.

He said the UT Administration, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has placed special emphasis on infrastructural development to stimulate rapid tourism growth and to ensure investors derive maximum benefit from the emerging opportunities in the hospitality sector.

“Tourism sector has been provided industry status to eliminate investment barriers, ensure incentives and facilitate allied business activities. I am confident Jammu Kashmir is poised to emerge as India’s major tourist destination,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the tourism trend indicates that growth in medical tourism and wellness industry will lead to employment generation, high productivity for the local economy and overall prosperity for the sector.

We offer the best incentives and a supportive environment for the expansion of businesses and industries. J&K is also determined to become number one in Ease of Doing Business. I invite industry leaders to invest in the UT of Jammu Kashmir and contribute to J&K’s developmental journey, the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also visited the stalls put up by the entrepreneurs and business organizations.

Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Sh Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Sh Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department; Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Head of Departments, senior officials, entrepreneurs and industry stalwarts were present.

