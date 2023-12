Centurion: Virat Kohli has returned to India due to a family emergency but the senior batter will be back in time for the first Test against South Africa starting here next week.

Kohli had travelled to South Africa as part of the Indian squad for the two-Test series, which will begin at SuperSport Park on December 26.

“Virat Kohli has returned to India due to a family emergency. But he will be back before start of the first Test,” a BCCI source told PTI on Friday.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print