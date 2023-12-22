Kashmir shivers as mercury settles below freezing point in Kashmir

Srinagar: The mercury continued to settle below freezing point in Kashmir region on Friday while the weatherman has predicted dry weather till December 31.

Sub-zero temperature has been recorded at all the stations here.

Qazigund and Pahalgam in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.0 degree Celsius and 4.8 degree Celsius respectively.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.3 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort has recorded a low of minus 1.0 degree Celsius.

In Kupwara, the mercury settled at minus 3.4 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.4 degree Celsius—(KNO)

