Gunfight After Army Ambushed in Poonch

Poonch: Army has reportedly suffered injuries as gunfight started in Buffiaz area of Surankote in Poonch on Thursday.

Official sources said that the gunfight started after militants ambushed the army in the area. They said while army suffered some injuries, militants were trapped, leading to a gunfight.

Meanwhile reinforcements of army and Police have been rushed to the area.

Confirming it, a police officer told GNS that the gunfight in the area is going on. Asked about the number of injuries suffered by army, he said details were awaited. Emerging story. More details awaited. (GNS)

