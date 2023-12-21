Govt ropes in CISF for security of Parliament complex

New Delhi:The government has decided to hand over the “comprehensive” security of the Parliament building complex to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the wake of the recent breach of the safety ring, official sources said Thursday.

The CISF is a central armed police force (CAPF) that currently guards many central government ministry buildings in Delhi apart from installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain, civil airports and the Delhi Metro.

The sources told PTI that the Union home ministry on Wednesday directed for a survey of the Parliament building complex so that a “regular deployment of the CISF security and fire wing on a comprehensive pattern” could be done.

