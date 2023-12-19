Police Attaches Property Of Five Proclaimed Offenders In Ganderbal Who Exfiltrated To Pak

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday said that it have attached properties of five proclaimed offenders in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, who have exfilitrated to Pakistan.

In a handout, the police said that today in pursuance to the order of Court of Additional Mobile Magistrate Ganderbal u/s 82 Cr.PC followed by Government order No. 12/DM/GBL, Ganderbal Police attached immovable properties of five proclaimed offenders who have exfilitrated to Pak/PoK for attaining training of illegal arms and were involved in case FIR No. 120/2009 u/s 2/3 E&IMCO of P/S Ganderbal in the manner specified in Section 83 of Cr.PC.

The police spokesman further said that pertinent to mention that the offenders are at large across the border in POK /PAK.

The details of properties attached are mentioned as Land measuring 01 Kanals 19 Marlas under Khasra No. 41, 42, 47, 49 in Estate Choutwaliwar belonging to Proclaimed offender. Mohd Yousuf Alias Yousuf Naseem S/o Mohd Yaqboob

Syed Shah R/o Chountwaliwar, Land measuring 01 Kanals 17 marlas under khasra No. 883/637/288 in Countwaliwar and 10 Marlas under Khasra No. 429 in Watlar belonging to proclaimed offender namely Bashir Ah. S/o Ab Karim Wani R/o Choutwaliwar/Watlar, Land measuring 11 marlas under khasra No 130, 128, 129, 314 in estate Chountwaliwar belonging to proclaimed offender namely Mohd Rafiq S/o Lal Din Chichi R/o Chountwaliwar, Land measuring 02 Kanals 15 marlas under Khasra No. 710/3, 706/2, 707/2 in estate Chountwaliwar belonging to Proclaimed offender namely Mohd Sakhi S/o Mohd Younis Shah Qureshi R/o Chountwaliwar and land Measuring 121/4 marlas under Khewat No. 201 in estate Qasba Lar belonging to Proclaimed offender namely Hilal Ahmad S/o Habibullah Wani R/o Qasba Lar, he said.

In total 27.13 Kanals of land belonging to 09 proclaimed offenders and one residentail house has been attached so far in case FIR No. 120/2009 of PS Ganderbal by Ganderbal Police, reads the statement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print