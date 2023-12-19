INDIA parties to focus on seat sharing, no decision on PM face

New Delhi:Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that INDIA bloc parties will focus on seat-sharing talks at the state level and hold public meetings across the country, stressing that any decision on the prime ministerial candidate will be taken after the elections.

Sources said INDIA bloc parties have decided to finalise seat sharing by the second week of January.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of top leaders of the INDIA bloc here, Kharge said, “All INDIA parties unanimously decided how to take the alliance forward. At least 8-10 meetings will be done together across the country.” “If alliance members don’t come on the same stage people will not come to know of the alliance. Everyone agreed to it,” he said.

