Digital J&K programme ensured transparency in services: LG

Srinagar: Stating that digital Jammu Kashmir programme in mission mode with over 1000 online public services, citizen feedback, linking of services with Public Services Guarantee Act has ensured delivery of services without any human interface leading to transparency, Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday emphasised on people’s participation particularly youth in governance to increase transparency and accountability.
Sinha attended G20 Connect Lecture Series on ‘Good Governance’ at University of Delhi. “Emphasised on people’s participation, particularly youth in governance to increase transparency & accountability and inclusion of marginalised section in decision making for sustainable development,” he said in a tweet.
He said BEAMS portal in J&K has enabled monitoring and public overview of works & other interventions, like, PaySys, PROOF, e-GRAS ensured transformational change in governance system. “No. of projects executed has risen from 9,229 in 2018-19 to more than 92,560 in 2022-23.”
He said launch of Digital Jammu Kashmir programme in mission mode with over 1000 online public services, citizen feedback, linking of services with Public Services Guarantee Act has ensured delivery of services without any human interface leading to transparency.
Srinagar: Stating that digital Jammu Kashmir programme in mission mode with over 1000 online public services, citizen feedback, linking of services with Public Services Guarantee Act has ensured delivery of services without any human interface leading to transparency, Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday emphasised on people’s participation particularly youth in governance to increase transparency and accountability.