MeT predicts fall in temp by 2-4°C in Kashmir

Srinagar: Weatherman on Sunday forecast fall in minimum temperature by 2-4°C from December 18 onwards in Kashmir Valley.

Also Gulmarg records the season’s coldest night at -6.0 °C as higher reaches of Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall while light rains lashed plains. Gulmarg received about 7 inches of snowfall and 132mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours till 0830hours today, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar said.

After snowfall Gulmarg recorded the season’s coldest night at -6.0 °C on Sunday against the -2.8 °C recorded the previous night. It was 1.2 °C below normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir. Higher reaches of Kashmir valley received a fresh snowfall on Saturday that improved the night temperature at most of the stations, while light rains also lashed parts of Kashmir valley.

Srinagar had a low of -0.5°C on Sunday against the -1.3°C recorded the previous night. It was 0.2°C above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season. Srinagar also received 0.2mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours.

Qazigund, on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir recorded a low of 0.0°C against the -3.8°C recorded a day ago. It also received 0.2mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours till 0830 hours today.

The mercury at Pahalgam settled at -1.5°C against the -5.1°C recorded the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the tourist hot spot of south Kashmir. Kokernag recorded a low of -0.8°C and it was 0.9°C above normal of -1.7°C on Sunday.

Kupwara recorded a low of 1.1°C against the -1.0°C and it was 3.5°C above normal for the frontier north Kashmir district. It also received 3.6mm rainfall during the past 24 hours, the MeT office said. MeT predicted the weather will mainly remain dry till December 23 and from December 24-26 generally cloudy with the possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches. “Overall there is no significant weather activity till December 26”, the MeT office said and added “the temperature is likely to fall by 2-4°C from hereafter”.

