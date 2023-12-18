LG Asks People To Participate In YBSY

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday called upon people for their active participation in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to achieve 100 per cent saturation of government schemes.

The yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship government schemes through ensuring that the benefits of these reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

This is “the largest-ever outreach initiative of the government of India” and it will cover every panchayat and urban local body area of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said during his “Awaam ki Awaaz” programme here.

“Peoples’ participation is important to achieve 100 per cent saturation of schemes, ensuring that their benefits reach all intended recipients,” he said.

The Lt Governor said that “as we stand at the sunset of 2023 and look back at the months that have passed, we see impressive growth, improved quality of life in rural and urban areas, and visible progress all around”.

Sharing some success stories of citizens during the programme, the Lt Governor made a special mention of Munshi Ram, a senior citizen from Udhampur, who has made an e-cycle using an old laptop battery and e-waste.

Munshi Ram felt motivated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vocal for local call and Green India Initiative, and hopes to sensitise and inspire others towards taking up green alternatives, he said.

The Lt Governor also lauded Srinagar-resident Sadaf for achieving her goal of becoming a successful entrepreneur in-spite of her disabilities, saying her life is a story of grit, self-belief, hardwork and determination. Her competence, skills and knowledge are a source of inspiration for other citizens, he said.

Mentioning Bhaderwah’s Meenakshi Devi, a woman e-rickshaw driver, Sinha said she is the epitome of Nari Shakti.

Despite immense challenges, she is offering hope to her family and inspiration to others, he said and directed district administrations to felicitate extraordinary and courageous women such as her and extend them necessary support.

He also appreciated Pooja of Jammu’s Kot Bhalwal area for establishing her own homemade chocolate brand ‘Smiley Chocolates’. The Lt Governor said the foray of Pooja into entrepreneurship is inspiring.

The Lt Governor also shared the entrepreneurial journey of Javed Ahmed of Tangmarg, a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and commended the efforts of Tariq Ahmed Ganie from Kulgam for realising the goal of the waste to wealth economic model with a successful waste recycling unit.

