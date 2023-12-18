After light wet spell, night temp improves across Kashmir

Srinagar: The minimum temperature has improved further across Kashmir while Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort was coldest at minus 8.0 degree Celsius, recording the coldest night of season.

According to officials ,the sub-zero temperature has been recorded across all the stations while Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5 degree Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, also recorded a low of minus 0.8 degree Celsius.

Pahalgam, a famous tourist place, has recorded a low of minus 5.8 degree Celsius.

In Kupwara, the mercury settled at 2.2 degree Celsius while in Kokernag, a minimum temperature of minus 1.1 degree Celsius was recorded—(KNO)

