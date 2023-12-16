Students should also give importance to attitude, habits: DGP

Jammu: Students should give equal importance to attitude and habits along with academic excellence, Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain said Friday while delivering a lecture at Sainik School Nagrota, Jammu.

According to a police spokesperson, Sainik School Nagrota Principle Capt (IN) A.K Desai, Vice Principal Lt Col Amit Selot, Administrative officers Lt. Col Meena Joon and faculty members of the school received the DGP on his arrival.

The highest-ranking IPS officer of the Jammu and Kashmir delivered an insightful hour-long talk to officers, staff, and cadets, emphasizing the core human value that shape individuals during their prime years. The DGP stressed that along with academic excellence students should give equal importance to attitude and habits. “Put in the best efforts and don’t worry about the results”, the DGP advised the students.

As an alumnus of Sainik School Bhubaneswar himself, Shri R.R. Swain shared vivid reminiscences of his formative years as a young Cadet of a Sainik School. He highlighted, how the seven years spent at the Sainik School played a pivotal role in shaping his future and contributing to his personal and professional growth. He also shared his experience of different situations with students and faculty members.

The event commenced with Cadet Aman Kumar presenting an illustrious profile of Shri R.R. Swain, and extending a warm welcome to the distinguished guest. Brigadier Gurmeet Singh Shan, Director Sainik Welfare Department (J&K) and an alumnus of the school also graced the occasion with his august presence.

Capt (IN) AK Desai, the Principal of Sainik School Nagrota, presented the school memento to Shri R.R. Swain for his kind gesture of accepting the invitation and taking time out from his busy schedule.

In his concluding remarks, Cadet Arush Verma, the School Cadet Captain, delivered a heartfelt Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude for the valuable insights shared by Shri R.R. Swain. The lecture served as a source of inspiration for the officers, staff, and cadets, instilling a deeper understanding of the core human values essential for personal and professional development.

Before departing, the dignitary was introduced to young achievers of the school which included the members of the Champion Volleyball Team of all India Sainik Schools National Games, Gold medalist in IPSC Athletics, UPSC NDA written qualified cadets and Class Academic Toppers of the School.

