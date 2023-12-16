India’s GDP will reach USD 5 trillion in 2026: Panagariya

Mumbai:India will become the world’s third largest economy by 2026 as its GDP in current dollar terms will reach USD 5 trillion in that year and further rise to USD 5.5 trillion in 2027, former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya said on Friday.

Delivering the 18th C D Deshmukh Memorial Lecture titled ‘India at 125: Reclaiming the Lost Glory and Returning the Global Economy to the Old Normal’, he said it is unlikely that GDP in current dollar terms of either Germany or Japan will cross USD 5 trillion-mark in the coming three years.

Japan will have to sustain a growth rate of 3.5 per cent in current dollar terms to reach USD 5.03 trillion in 2027 from its 2022 level of USD 4.2 trillion, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print