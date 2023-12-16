Mercury rises further, Pahalgam coldest place at minus 5.1 degree Celsius

Srinagar: The minimum temperature has improved further across Kashmir while Pahalgam, a famous tourist place was coldest at minus 5.1 degree Celsius.

The sub-zero temperature has been recorded across all the stations while Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir shivered at minus 1.3 degree Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, also recorded a low of minus 3.8 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 2.8 degree Celsius.

In Kupwara, the mercury settled at minus 1.0 degree Celsius while in Kokernag, a minimum temperature of minus 3.6 degree Celsius was recorded—(KNO)

