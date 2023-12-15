Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for day amid Opposition protest

New Delhi:The Rajya Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned for the day as the Opposition parties continued with their protest demanding discussion on the security breach in Parliament. As soon as the House met at 2 PM after morning adjournments, Opposition members were up in arms again, demanding a discussion on the Wednesday security breach. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings for the day as his repeated request for order in the house did not yield result. The house will now reconvene on December 18. Earlier in the morning session, soon after the listed papers were laid on the table of the upper house, the Chairman informed the members that he had received 23 notices under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha procedures for suspension of the scheduled business of the day to discuss the “serious situation arising out of breach of security” in Parliament on December 13.

The Chairman did not approve the notices, and proceeded with the Zero Hour.

At this point, the entire Opposition members erupted in protest.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print