Govt begins search for new SKIMS Director, invites applications

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has started the process for the appointment of director SKIMS Soura and has issued notification to invite applications for the post.

According to a notification, the appointment of the candidate shall be made on tenure basis up to a maximum period of five years or till the appointee attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

“However, this will not have any effect on the retirement age of other faculty members or staff of the Institute,” reads the notification

It states that the governing body of SKIMS shall be the appointing authority for the post of Director.

Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Koul, who is currently holding the post was appointed director SKIMS on December 31, 2021. He will retire by February-end next year—(KNO)

