Div Com Reviews Progress On Removing Bottlenecks From Major Roads

Asks R&B To Identify Structures For Acquisition

Srinagar, December 13: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today chaired a meeting of PW R&B to review progress of removing bottlenecks from major roads in North Circle, Srinagar through land acquisition and dismantling of structures.

The meeting was attended by ADC, Srinagar, SE PW R&B, Collector PW R&B, Executive Engineer, Tehsildar and other officers.

The Div Com reviewed the physical status of Syed Mirak Shah Road, Khanyar Zadibal Pandach (KZP) Road and Circular Road Project.

Regarding Syed Mirak Shah Road, it was informed that out of 332 structures 179 were acquired and settled, and out of 145 Kanals of land 28.77 were acquired. Also, out of 750 shops 302 cases were settled.

Similarly regarding KZP Road, it was given that out of 368 cases of structures 102 were settled. And out of 118.19 Kanals of land the cases of 19.50 have been settled while out of 750 shops 144 have been acquired.

Also, regarding Circular Road, it was stated that out of 1238 cases of structures 802 were settled and out of 242.5 Kanals, 150 have been acquired besides out of 824 shops the cases of 339 have been settled.

Addressing the officers, Div Com directed the concerned to ensure wide open roads in the city by removing the structures at bottlenecks.

He instructed the concerned to identify the structures which are necessarily to be removed to widen the roads and submit the report within seven days.

Div Com instructed to handover the shops being constructed at Rainawari to the relocated shopkeepers at the earliest.

He also passed directions to NPCC for repairing the boundary wall at LD hospital.

