Cold wave hits Kashmir, Sgr records coldest night of season at minus 5.3 degree Celsius

Srinagar: The minimum temperature across Kashmir plummeted further with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recording the coldest night of season at minus 5.3 degree Celsius.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the sub-zero temperature has been recorded across all the stations while Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir, also recorded a low of minus 3.2 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 5.5 degree Celsius while Pahalgam, a famous tourist place, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.3 degree Celsius.

In Kupwara, the mercury settled at minus 3.7 degree Celsius while in Kokernag, a minimum temperature of minus 2.1 degree Celsius was recorded—(KNO)

