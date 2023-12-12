SC’s Article 370 verdict to boost govt efforts to take J-K to new heights: LG

Jammu:The Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of Article 370 would boost the efforts of the centre and Union Territory administration to take Jammu and Kashmir to new heights of development and provide justice to the deprived sections, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

He said the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of a ‘New J&K’ on August 5, 2019, and the SC judgment has brought a new hope among the people and will further strengthen the roots of unity and integrity of the nation.

“The Supreme Court has given its verdict (on Article 370) yesterday and made it clear that the resolution passed by the parliament (in August 2019) for the benefit of the people of J&K was completely constitutional. I welcome the judgment which is bound to further strengthen the roots of unity and integrity of the nation,” Sinha said, addressing a function organised to pay tributes to Zorawar Singh, a military General of Dogra Rajput ruler Gulab Singh who achieved martyrdom on this day in 1842.

