Despite rise in mercury, sub-zero temperature continues in Kashmir

Srinagar: Sub-zero temperatures lingered in Kashmir valley despite a considerable rise on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official here said that mercury settled 3.3°C above yesterday’s temperature of minus 4.8°C which was this season’s lowest so far. Today’s temperature was 1.0°C below normal for this time of the year in Srinagar, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.6°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 1.5°C against minus 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.3°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 1.2°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against minus 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 3.6°C on the previous night and the temperature was 0.7°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 9.8°C against 9.7°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 0.6°C for the winter capital of J&K while Banihal recorded 2.0°C, Batote 4.3°C and Bhaderwah 2.6°C, he said.

MeT has predicted mainly dry and cold weather in J&K till December 16.

“Dry and cold weather is likely to continue till 16th December,” he said, adding, “Shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue at many places of Kashmir Division.” (GNS)

