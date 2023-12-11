Disappointed, but struggle will continue: Omar Abdullah on SC verdict on Article 370

Srinagar:National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday said he is disappointed but not disheartened with the Supreme Court’s verdict on pleas challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.

“Disappointed but not disheartened. The struggle will continue,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said it took the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decades to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 and added that they are also prepared for the long haul.

