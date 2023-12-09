Six shops gutted in Batmaloo blaze

Srinagar: At least six shops were damaged in a midnight blaze at Batamaloo area of Srinagar, officials said.

An official said , that at least six shops in a single-story shopping line in Batmaloo were damaged in the fire, that broke out at around 2:34 am.

He added that the shopping line comprises numerous shops, and the timely response from the F&ES personnel prevented the fire from spreading.

Futhermore, no loss of life or injuries was reported in the incident, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained—(KNO)

