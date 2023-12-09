Necessary to win people’s hearts before winning elections: PM Modi

New Delhi: Asserting that the recent assembly poll results have made it clear that ‘Modi’s guarantee’ resonates among people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said some political parties do not understand that they would achieve nothing by making “false announcements”.

In his remarks after interacting with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Modi asserted that it is necessary to win people’s hearts before winning elections and it is not right to underestimate people’s wisdom.

“Our government is not a ‘mai-baap’ government but a government that serves mothers-fathers. The manner in which a child serves his parents, in the same way this Modi works to serve you,” the prime minister said.

