SSP Baramulla asks people to refrain from sharing militant, separatist propaganda online

Baramulla: Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure on Thursday asked people to refrain from sharing any content online related to militant and separatist propaganda.

Addressing a press conference here, the SSP said that strict action would be taken against those sharing posts associated with terrorist organisations on any social media platform.

He said that police have taken necessary preparations steps to crack down on those using digital devices or special media to disseminate content issued by terrorist or separatist groups.

The SSP also urged those who receive messages related to terrorism and propaganda activities to report to the nearest police station and that failure to do so could result in legal action being taken against them.

He also urged parents to ensure that their children, especially teenagers, use social media responsibly to prevent any inadvertent association with unlawful content—(KNO)

