Driver dies after tractor trolley overturns on him in Ganderbal village

Ganderbal: A driver died after tractor trolley overturned and fell on him in Bonibagh village of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday, officials said.

An official said the driver identified as Tawseef Ahmed son of Nisar Ahmad Lone of Bonibagh was injured after tractor trolley overturned on him.

He said that soon after the incident Tawseef was immediately taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After completing medico-legal formalities body was handed over to his family for last rites—(KNO)

