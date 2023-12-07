DC Bandipora Makes CCTV Installation Mandatory at Medical Stores Selling Schedule HI & X Drugs

Bandipora: In a proactive move to tackle the sale of Schedule HI and X drugs, District Magistrate Bandipora issued an order making installation of CCTV cameras mandatory at medical stores across the district.

The directive as per officials is aimed at curbing illicit drug trade and enhancing the monitoring efforts, with strict compliance measures outlined for the timely implementation of the crucial initiative.

“Whereas, National Commission for protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in collaboration with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has prepared a Joint Action Plan on “Prevention of Drugs and Substance Abuse among Children and illicit Trafficking. Whereas. It is imperative to curb the menace and to issue necessary directions to the owners of medical stores functioning in district Bandipora with regard to selling of schedule “III” and “X” drugs and monitoring of their sale,” reads an order issued by Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed, a copy of which lies with GNS.

“Therefore, I. Dr. Owais Ahmed (IAS), District Magistrate, Bandipora, UT of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of powers conferred upon me under Section 133(1) (6) Cr.PC, do hereby issue the following directions for strict compliance:- 1. All the Medical/Pharmacy shops of District Bandipora selling schedule “HI” & “X” drugs as per Rule 65 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. 1940, shall install CCTV Camera inside their shops. 2. The cameras should cover all significant areas, including the entrance, sales counter, storage areas, and any other locations deemed necessary for comprehensive surveillance,” the order further reads.

“CCTV cameras installed should be of following technical specifications: a. High-resolution cameras capable of capturing clear images and videos. b. Recording capabilities with a Minimum retention period. c. Adequate lighting to ensure proper visibility during both day and night. d. The ability to provide remote access to the recorded footage for authorized personnel. 4. The installation of CCTV cameras must be completed within 30 days from the receipt of this order. A compliance report, along with photographic evidence of the installed cameras, should be submitted to this office within the stipulated timeframe. 5. The footage of CCTV Cameras be randomly checked by the District Drug Controller. Authority/Child Welfare Police Officer at any time.”

“6. Failure to comply with this order may result in legal action, including penalties or other measures as deemed fit under the law. Executive Magistrates shall execute this order within their respective jurisdiction with the help of Police and Drugs Inspector and submit reports accordingly,” the order added. (GNS)

