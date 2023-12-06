Sgr among several places record coldest night of season

Srinagar: The minimum temperature has plummeted further in Kashmir while Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 2.0 degree Celsius.

As per the details, the night temperature has recorded further dip in Kashmir.

Several places across Kashmir including Srinagar, Qazigund, Ganderbal, Pahalgam, Kupwara, Shopian, Bandipora and Baramulla recorded coldest night of season.

In Qazigund, the mercury settled at minus 2.0 degree Celsius while in Gulmarg, a minimum temperature of minus 2.2 degree Celsius was recorded.

Pahalgam, a famous tourist place, recorded a low of minus 5.1 degree Celsius while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.7 degree Celsius—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print