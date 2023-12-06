Committed to brighten lives of people treated unfairly in past: LG

Jammu, December 05: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha participated in the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ at Flora Nagbani Panchayat, today.

The Lt Governor highlighted the vision and aim of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ to achieve saturation of government schemes. He said the outreach campaign is witnessing enthusiastic response from the public, especially women, youth and farmers.

Women and youth have also become Charioteer of Vikas Rath and actively engaged in spreading awareness about the schemes. This constructive spirit of Jan Bhagidari will ensure benefits reach far corners of Union Territory to build a modern and prosperous Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor said.

He shared the efforts of the UT Administration, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for socio-economic transformation and bringing weaker and marginalized sections into the mainstream.

“Government is committed to brighten the lives of people, who were treated unfairly and faced discrimination for many decades. It is our prime objective to develop rural areas into business hubs and create decent lucrative employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for youth in villages,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor commended the endeavour of the Sarpanch of Falora Nagbani Panchayat in Solid-Liquid Waste Management. He called upon PRI representatives to replicate the best practices to transform their respective Panchayat into a model Panchayat.

The Lt Governor administrated ‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat’ pledge to officials, PRI members and the citizens present on the occasion. He visited the stalls put up by different departments and handed over the sanction letters to beneficiaries under various schemes.

Vandana Kumari, Sarpanch Flora Nagbani highlighted the steps taken to ensure saturation of government schemes.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Shakti Pathak, DIG Jammu -Samba -Kathua Range, senior officers, PRI members, beneficiaries, members of Self Help Groups and people in large number were present.

