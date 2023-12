Poonch : A 30-year-old woman died after she fell off from a ridge while collecting firewood in Poonch district, officials said.

They said that the incident happened at 3 p.m. near Sawjian in Mandi area of Poonch district.

The deceased has been identified as Parveen Begum wife of Zulfqar Ahmed Mangrhal of Berari Gagrian.

Police rushed to spot, they added. (GNS)

