New industrial estates- Fix timeline for completion of work: CS to officers

Jammu: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Monday asked the industries and commerce department to fix the timeline for completion of work on 46 new industrial estates in the Union Territory.

He said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of the industrial sector and emphasised upon providing the necessary support to such units in every sphere to upgrade their status from lower to higher stratum to generate employment on a large scale.

Dulloo, who took over as J&K Chief Secretary on December 1, was speaking at the introductory review meeting of the industries and commerce department to take stock of its working and implementation of the industrial policy, an official spokesman said.

The chief secretary advises for fixing timelines for completion of work on all the new industrial estates besides regularly monitoring the allotments to ensure the timely operationalisation of the units by the aspiring entrepreneurs.

Of 46 new industrial estates, seven and eight are being developed by Ircon and NBCC, and six each by Central Public Works Department and Small Industries Development Corporations and Small Scale Industries Development Corporation, respectively.

The department has realised an investment of Rs 2,079.76 crore besides registering the highest-ever investment worth Rs 2,153.45 crore in the previous fiscal, the spokesman said.

He said the Chief Secretary noted the issues of development of industrial estates and future plans of the department, capex expenditure made to date and directed to fast track its pace and meet the deadlines.

In the meeting, Dulloo urged the department to create a formal mechanism for highlighting and resolution of the concerns of industrialists.

He advised holding periodic sittings of the forum in both divisions and said the objective of the forum should be to advocate and further the interests of stakeholders in the industrial sector.

The chief secretary said due priority should be given for the proper implementation of the PM Vishwakarma scheme that envisages end-to-end support to marginal artisans and craftsmen who work with their hands.

He directed providing every kind of assistance to the applicants for registration as per the approved target and ensure that every such artisan is onboarded on the portal.

