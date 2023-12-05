HADP training on recycling farm waste, organic farming commences at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Monday commenced a training program titled, ‘Recycling of Farm Wastes for Augmenting Organic Farming under Temperate Kashmir’ at Rangreth here.

The weeklong training was organised by the SKUAST-K’s Dry Land Agriculture Research Station (DARS), under the sponsorship of the Alternate System of Agriculture for Sustainability Project of the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP).

Agriculture officers from the twin districts of Srinagar and Budgam are participating in the training program. A series of lectures from different experts within and outside the Kashmir Valley covering different aspects of the training shall be delivered during the programme.

The inaugural session commenced with an address by Dr Muneer A Sofi, who not only set the tone for the program but also guided the participants through the itinerary of the upcoming sessions. Associate Director, Research, Rangreth, Prof Zahoor Ahmad Dar provided a brief insightful introduction of the mandates of the research station. Training Coordinator, Prof Fayaz A Bahar, presented an overview of the entire training program, laying out the objectives of organic farming and alternate systems of agriculture. His comprehensive insights paved the way for a week of intensive learning and practical engagement. Around 25 participants of the Department of Agriculture will be exposed to the importance and relevance of the training topic, highlighting the collective interest in advancing organic farming practices in the temperate climate of Kashmir.

