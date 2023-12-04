J&K Tourism bags ‘Family Holiday Destination’ award at IITM Hyderabad

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Tourism left an indelible mark at the India International Travel Mart (IITM) held in Hyderabad from December 1st to 3rd. Abdul Jabbar , Deputy Director Tourism Publicity, represented J&K Tourism at the event, making notable contributions.

The J&K Tourism stall emerged as the center of attraction, drawing attention from attendees. Abdul Jabbar actively engaged in insightful interactions and idea exchange with stakeholders from different states. During these engagements, he articulated the diverse programs and policies of the government, showcasing the rich offerings of Jammu and Kashmir.

A moment of immense pride unfolded as J&K Tourism, under the visionary leadership of Secretary Tourism Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed, received the prestigious “Family Holiday Destination” award at IITM Hyderabad. The accolade stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of the entire team. Abdul Jabbar graciously accepted the award on behalf of J&K Tourism. This recognition is a significant achievement for the tourism sector.

In a compelling destination presentation, Sh. Abdul Jabbar garnered a positive response, showcasing the diverse offerings of Jammu and Kashmir. During the subsequent question-answer session, he clarified queries raised by the engaged attendees.

During media interactions, Abdul Jabbar highlighted the remarkable progress of J&K Tourism under the visionary leadership of Secretary Tourism, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah. He shared that there has been a significant increase in tourist footfall, both from local and foreign visitors. Emphasizing the identification of 75 new offbeat destinations, Jabbar outlined the focused efforts to promote these unique locations, along with the potential of MICE tourism in J&K. He reiterated the commitment to sustainable tourism practices and film tourism. Additionally, he extended a warm invitation to explore the serene beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, inviting everyone to partake in exciting winter sports activities.

