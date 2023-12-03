DGP asks officers to identify issues facing families of fallen heroes

Jammu: Director General of Police J&K R.R. Swain chaired officers meeting to review the JK Police efforts and welfare measures for the families of martyrs.

He asked officers to put their heart and soul together to identify the issues and problems, if any, being faced by the families of JKP martyrs and submit them to Police Headquarters within a stipulated time period, according to a police spokesperson. He also directed them also rejuvenate the services dedicated for welfare of these families.

The meeting through video conferencing was attended by ADGP Armed/IR J&K, S.J.M Gillani, IGP Kashmir/Armed V.K Birdi, DIsG Shahid Mehraj, Abdul Qayoom, all Commandants/ Deputy Commandants of Kashmir Zone besides Commandants/ Deputy Commandants of far flung areas of Jammu Zone while meeting at PHQ was attended by IGP (Hqrs/CIV) PHQ B.S Tuti, IGP Armed Jammu M.N Tiwari, DIsG Ms Sarah Rizvi, Ms Nisha Nathyal, all IR/AP Commandants of Jammu Zone and all AIsG of PHQ.

At the very outset, the DGP said that the fallen heroes and their families are part of Jammu and Kashmir Police Pariwar and we are duty bound to take care of their families in every respect. It has to be our primary responsibility to see how these families are doing, he said, adding that we have to see what additional care could be extended for these families. The DGP directed the officers to put heart and soul together to identify the issues and problems, if any, being faced by the families of martyrs and submit them to Police Headquarters within a stipulated time period.

He directed ADGP Armed, J&K to send empathetic officers to connect to the martyr families. He also directed for adoption of a family by individual police officers so that an emotional bond is created between the martyrs families and the officers which will help in taking care of the wards of martyrs empathetically.

The DGP J&K directed for preparing the inspiring stories of J&K Police martyrs. “It is not the help and assistance that matters but connecting with these families including the parents of the fallen heroes is more important”, the DGP said. He directed for connecting with each member of the martyr families and spending quality time with them the way we spent with our own family members. While interacting we may also find some inspiring stories of our fallen heroes, he added. Martyr families should be assured that institutional strength of J&K Police is behind them.

During the meeting, discussions were held on a comprehensive plan executed under which Dy.SsP/Inspectors will visit the families of martyrs to know their welfare. This will be additional to the services already in place for these families. The officers gave various suggestions which were underlined and directions were passed for their execution. The DGP stressed for taking to logical conclusion, the criminal case regarding the targeted attacks on martyred policemen.

He also enquired about the functioning of Sevara Scheme and helpline services for the martyrs’ families operational at district levels. He directed for providing quality education to the wards of martyrs at Police Public Schools.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print