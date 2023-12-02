Youth drowns while extracting sand from Jhelum in Kakapora

PULWAMA: A youth drowned to death while extracting sand from the river Jehlium at Kakapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

Eyewitnesses told Kashmir Reader that the youth, who were extracting sand in Jhelum at Kakapora area, drowned after their boat capsized suddenly.

The deceased was identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Akbar, a resident of Lelhar Kakapora.

Police officials confirmed a drowning incident to Kashmir Reader that occurred during the sand extraction process.

The body of the youth was fished out and handed over to his next of kins for last rites.

