Taijul Islam Najmul Hossain Shanto Shine As Bangladesh Beat New Zealand By 150 Runs

New Dehli:Taijul Islam bagged a six wicket haul to help Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 150 runs in the first Test in Sylhet on Saturday.
Chasing a target of 332, New Zealand were bowled out for 181, with Bangladesh taking a 1-0 in the two-match series. Earlier, New Zealand stuttered to reach 113-7 at stumps on the fourth day, still needing 219 runs for what looked like an improbable win.
The Kiwis had taken a narrow seven-run lead in the first innings, but collapsed in the second innings after Najmul Hossain Shanto led from the front, smashing a ton to set the tone for his team.
New Dehli:Taijul Islam bagged a six wicket haul to help Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 150 runs in the first Test in Sylhet on Saturday.