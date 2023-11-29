‘Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up’: Rescued workers interact with PM

New Delhi: The 41 workers, who were rescued from Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency operation, kept their spirits up while trapped inside by taking morning walks and practising yoga, a rescued worker told Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The workers hailed Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and rescue teams for their efforts, with one of them saying they had nothing to worry as when the government could saved Indians abroad, they were within the country.

In his telephonic conversation with the rescued workers late Tuesday night, Modi told them, “I congratulate you on coming out safely after being in danger for so many days. It is a matter of happiness for me and I cannot express it in words. If something bad had happened, can’t say how we would have taken that. It is God’s grace that all of you are safe. “ “Seventeen days is not a short time. You all showed a lot of courage and encouraged each other,” Modi told the workers, according to a video of the conversation released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

