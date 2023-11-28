Prosecuting officer dismissed for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe from an accused in murder case in Rajouri

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has dismissed a prosecuting officer for taking bribe of Rs 2 lakh from an accused for not getting him arrayed as an accused in a murder case in Rajouri.

According to an order,the government dismissed incharge senior prosecuting officer Aijaz-Ul-Hassan for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe from the accused while he was posted as Senior Prosecuting Officer in the court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class Thanamandi.

The order states that the officer failed in maintaining absolute integrity and acted in a manner unbecoming of a government employee, thereby violating the provisions contained in J&K Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971.

“The act on the part of the officer tantamount to a violation of Rule 3 of J&K Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971,” it said.

It added that therefore, in terms of Rule 30(viii) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, Shri Aijaz-Ul-Hassan, in charge Senior Prosecuting Officer is dismissed from service, with immediate effect, which will also disqualify him from future employment—(KNO)

